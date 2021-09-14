Overview of Dr. Peter Kim, MD

Dr. Peter Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Howard Vanguard Medical Assoc in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.