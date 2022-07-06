Overview

Dr. Peter Klein, MD is a Dermatologist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.



Dr. Klein works at Port Jefferson Dermatology in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.