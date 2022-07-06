Dr. Peter Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Klein, MD is a Dermatologist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
Peter A Klein MD Faad PC6 Medical Dr Ste D, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-7922
Peter A Klein MD Faad PC100 Hospital Rd Ste 116, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-8249
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was super friendly , made me feel very comfortable as I was a little nervous , even knew about options that might help my colitis . Very happy very impressed
About Dr. Peter Klein, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
