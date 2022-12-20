Overview

Dr. Peter Ko, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Ko works at KentuckyOne Health Primary Care Associates in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.