Dr. Peter Krone, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Krone, MD
Dr. Peter Krone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.
Dr. Krone works at
Dr. Krone's Office Locations
Peter K Krone MD PA1208 MEDICAL PLAZA CT, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 579-7562
Baylor Surgicare At Granbury1717 Paluxy Rd, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 579-8863
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He did my appendix surgery was very friendly and made sure I was well taken care of. Couldn't ask for a better Dr. And Wouldnt change a thing
About Dr. Peter Krone, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- General Surgery
