Overview of Dr. Peter Lefevre, MD

Dr. Peter Lefevre, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Lefevre works at Shlomo Raz MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.