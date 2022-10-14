Dr. Peter Leff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Leff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Leff, MD
Dr. Peter Leff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Dr. Leff works at
Dr. Leff's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group455 Lewis Ave Ste 216, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 634-0134
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group61 Pomeroy Ave # A, Meriden, CT 06450 Directions (860) 224-5161
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leff?
Dr. Leff was always caring showed concern, and was able to put your mind at ease. Would highly reccommend.
About Dr. Peter Leff, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1669426508
Education & Certifications
- New Rochelle Med Center
- New Rochelle Med Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leff works at
Dr. Leff has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Leff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.