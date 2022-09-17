Dr. Peter Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lim, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Center Of Hope75 Pringle Way, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 327-4673Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My visits with Dr Lim have been the best. He is thorough and takes his time with each patient. Was quick to get me in for robotic surgery and started my treatment (Chemo)right away. He listens to you very carefully on your wants and needs and takes precaution on what should be done next. Gives you all options. Sometime the wait for him is a little long but that is because he takes his time with each patient! And who does THAT! Dr Lim is my Sherpa….Dr. Lim is the robotic specialist in his field…..
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407891534
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
