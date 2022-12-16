Dr. Peter Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Mayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Mayer, MD
Dr. Peter Mayer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer's Office Locations
Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists, LLC5831 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 274-4125Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Mayer is the best Neurosurgeon. He is very knowledgeable and very pleasant. I can’t say enough about his expertees. Always very pleasant
About Dr. Peter Mayer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1881774206
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- New England Deaconess Hospital
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Myelopathy and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.