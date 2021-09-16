Dr. Peter Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their fellowship with Boston Medical Center
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Bga Pharmacy1 Independence Plz Ste 900, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 271-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miler is always ready to listen for my concerns and questions. i usually get in for consulting at the appointment time.the staff is very courteous and willing to explain any procedures or directives.
About Dr. Peter Miller, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1215911490
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.