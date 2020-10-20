Overview

Dr. Peter Nassar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.



Dr. Nassar works at Baptist Behavioral Health in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.