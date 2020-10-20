See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Peter Nassar, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.1 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Nassar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.

Dr. Nassar works at Baptist Behavioral Health in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Medical Center
    800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-5404
  2. 2
    Peter A. Nassar M.d. P.A.
    6930 Bonneval Rd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Hypertension
Overweight
Sleep Apnea
Hypertension
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 20, 2020
    I had been to several doctors prior to seeing Dr. Nassar, and to be honest I don't think he would be much different than the other doctors I have seen who couldn't figure out why my sleep pattern was so off. WOW! Was I wrong, Dr Nassar not only took the time to listen intently, reviewed all my sleep studies and asked great questions, he really cared and wanted to help. After a couple visits, a few changes in my lifestyle and I am sleeping sound at night, I cannot express how grateful I am to Dr. Nassar and his wonderful staff. You just can't put a price on a good nights sleep, its wonderful! I am so happy that I went to see him, I almost didn't because none of my prior doctors were very helpful. I have to say, Dr. Nassar talks with you like a friend, and to the point, doesn't sugar coat, and tells you like it is. I so respect that, as that is what I needed, a kick in the pants to to motivate me, and the results to were so worth it too! Thank you Dr. Nassar!
    ECO — Oct 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Nassar, MD
    About Dr. Peter Nassar, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English
    • 1629157243
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Med Coll
    • Albany Med Center Hospital
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    • USF
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Nassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nassar works at Baptist Behavioral Health in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nassar’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.