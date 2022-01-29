Dr. Peter Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Novak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Novak, MD
Dr. Peter Novak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA.
Dr. Novak's Office Locations
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
South Shore Hospital55 Fogg Rd, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 624-8197
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Went undiagnosed for almost 30 years. In one hour, Dr. Novak changed my life. Saved my life.
About Dr. Peter Novak, MD
- Neurology
- English, Czech
- 1588626568
Dr. Novak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novak has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Novak speaks Czech.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.
