Overview

Dr. Peter Pelikan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Pelikan works at Pacific Heart Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.