Dr. Peter Pelikan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelikan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Pelikan, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Pelikan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Pelikan works at
Locations
-
1
Pacific Heart Institute2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 280W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 419-4303
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pelikan?
Dr. Pelikan was my husband's cardiologist from the 90s until my husband's death in 2003, and performed in every way extremely well. I have been his patient from some time in the 90s, I believe, and although I need the services of a cardiologist, it is on a lesser level than was my husband's needs, and I am satisfied with Dr. Pelikan. He over the years has also had extremely competent, knowledgeable and pleasant assistants.
About Dr. Peter Pelikan, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710984331
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Harbor UCLA Med Center|Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelikan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelikan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelikan works at
Dr. Pelikan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelikan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pelikan speaks Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelikan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelikan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelikan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelikan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.