Dr. Peter Rienzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Rienzo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from Saint Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Locations
Peter Rienzo MD1868 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 987-5928
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Rienzo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1033166285
Education & Certifications
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Saint Georges University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rienzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rienzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rienzo works at
Dr. Rienzo has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rienzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rienzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rienzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rienzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rienzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.