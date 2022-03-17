Dr. Peter Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Shapiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Shapiro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grandview, MO. They completed their residency with University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine

Locations
Peter Edward Shapiro MD7201 E 147th St Ste 100, Grandview, MO 64030 Directions (816) 375-8956
Peter Edward Shapiro, MD6675 Holmes Rd Ste 410, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 339-9216Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Lukes Medical Group20 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 200, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 375-8965Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shapiro was very informative, and listened to my situation entirely. He is a mature doctor who knows what he is doing. Not like some younger doc's who hand you a print out ., and tell you to have a good day.
About Dr. Peter Shapiro, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1306889829
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- U Mo-Columbia Sch Med|University Mo Columbia School Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.