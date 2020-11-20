Overview of Dr. Peter Shashy, MD

Dr. Peter Shashy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmore Community Hospital, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Shashy works at Jackson Urology in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.