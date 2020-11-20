Dr. Peter Shashy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shashy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Shashy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Shashy, MD
Dr. Peter Shashy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmore Community Hospital, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Shashy's Office Locations
Jackson Urology1722 Pine St Ste 502, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-8588
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmore Community Hospital
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice guy. Takes his time and explains things to you. Cares about your condition. A little short with staff but I'm not there for them.
About Dr. Peter Shashy, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1477515971
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shashy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shashy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shashy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shashy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shashy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shashy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shashy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shashy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shashy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.