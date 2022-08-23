Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Stein, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Stein, MD
Dr. Peter Stein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset600 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 627-8717Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sf Nassau Asc LLC2200 Northern Blvd, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 243-8521
-
3
St. Francis Hospital the Heart Center100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 562-6000Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
Dr. Stein is down to earth, personable, confident, optimistic and explains the issue clearly. However, his staff leaves a lot to be desired. The surgical scheduler was supposed to call me at the end of the day, she didn't. I called the next day 2x, no return call. The pre-op testing scheduler, failed to tell me where to go at the East Hills Surgical Center. It took me almost an hour to find it and my appt was canceled because I was late. I called the doctors office and left 2 messages explaining the problem but no call back.
About Dr. Peter Stein, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1215977277
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Trigger Finger Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.