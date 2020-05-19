Overview of Dr. Peter Stern, MD

Dr. Peter Stern, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Stern works at UC Health Orthopedics And Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.