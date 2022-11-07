See All Neurologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Peter Tarbox, MD

Neurology
2.3 (64)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Tarbox, MD

Dr. Peter Tarbox, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Tarbox works at Neurology Consultants of San A in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Tarbox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Consultants of San Antonio
    5441 Babcock Rd Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 641-1394
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Vertigo
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Vertigo

Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Baptist Health Services Group
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (39)
    Nov 07, 2022
    I have been a patient with Dr. Tarbox for 5 years. He was a lifesaver! He, along with his PA staff, never have what I call "God Complex" where they never listen to what is wrong. My epilepsy is very fiddly and hard to treat sometimes. The doctors I had been with previously just kept throwing medications at it that I couldn't take due to side effects or allergic reactions. Dr. Tarbox and his team took the time to go over my medical records and listen to my history. They found a combination of meds an alternative therapies that work! His staff are always patient with me and are quick to get back. I appreciate all they do in this field.
    Felicity Kahl — Nov 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Peter Tarbox, MD
    About Dr. Peter Tarbox, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063472678
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex Health Science Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tarbox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tarbox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tarbox works at Neurology Consultants of San A in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tarbox’s profile.

    Dr. Tarbox has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarbox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarbox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarbox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarbox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarbox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

