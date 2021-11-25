See All Cardiologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Peter Wells, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (16)
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Wells, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Midland Memorial Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wells works at North Texas Heart Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    North Texas Heart Center
    North Texas Heart Center
3600 Gaston Ave Ste 851, Dallas, TX 75246
(214) 826-6044
    ORMC - Electrophysiology
    ORMC - Electrophysiology
605 E 4th St Ste 203, Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 339-4307

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
  • Midland Memorial Hospital
  • Odessa Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia, Familial, 1 Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Short QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skipping Beats Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia, Catecholaminergic Polymorphic, 1 Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 25, 2021
    Dr. Wells did my heart ablation in Dallas in 2013. He is simply the best.
    — Nov 25, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Wells, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790733103
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex Health Science Center
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt U Hosp Affil
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Hanover College
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wells has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

