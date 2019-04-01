Dr. Peter Win, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Win is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Win, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Win, MD
Dr. Peter Win, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Win's Office Locations
Win Retina18575 Gale Ave Ste 218, City of Industry, CA 91748 Directions (302) 243-2020
Peter Ho Win MD Inc.234 S 1st Ave Ste 101, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 535-3107
Win Retina1520 N Mountain Ave, Ontario, CA 91762 Directions (909) 986-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It's very pleasant to talk to Dr. Win. The front office is clean and efficient.
About Dr. Peter Win, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Burmese and Cantonese
- 1124040209
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute/UCLA
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Olive View/UCLA Medical Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
