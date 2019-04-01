Overview of Dr. Peter Win, MD

Dr. Peter Win, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Win works at Win Retina in City of Industry, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA and Ontario, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.