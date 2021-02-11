Overview

Dr. Philip Adjei, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana, Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.



Dr. Adjei works at Northshore Ctr Gastroenterology in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastric Ulcer, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.