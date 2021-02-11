Dr. Philip Adjei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adjei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Adjei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Adjei, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana, Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.
Dr. Adjei works at
Locations
-
1
Northshore Center for Gastroenterology1880 W Winchester Rd Ste 201, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 232-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pre Colonoscopy Dr Adjei is very polite and confident in his work. I’ve had him on my team of Drs over 20 years. I trust him and know he is very thorough in his work
About Dr. Philip Adjei, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1720080054
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
- howard university hospital
- howard university hospital
- University Of Ghana, Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adjei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adjei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adjei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Adjei works at
Dr. Adjei has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastric Ulcer, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adjei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Adjei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adjei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adjei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adjei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.