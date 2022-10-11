Dr. Philip Batista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Batista, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Batista, MD
Dr. Philip Batista, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sicklerville, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Batista works at
Dr. Batista's Office Locations
Cooper Surgery at Sicklerville500 Cross Keys Rd, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 Directions
Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 DirectionsWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely concerned about his care toward patients. What he originally ordered for my procedure was denied by my insurance so he “had” to due what the insurance would cover. In my case I have had previous procedures and what he ordered would have worked (gel vs ablation) had scar tissue so had to do lower leg first then do upper leg unable to get the knee area. He explained everything to me as he was doing my procedure. It made it difficult for him, sore for me and didn’t get to completely get done what needed because of insurance He was wonderful
About Dr. Philip Batista, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- Male
- 1811216419
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- University of Connecticut
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
