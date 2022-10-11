See All Vascular Surgeons in Sicklerville, NJ
Dr. Philip Batista, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Philip Batista, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Sicklerville, NJ
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Philip Batista, MD

Dr. Philip Batista, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sicklerville, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Batista works at Cooper University Health Care in Sicklerville, NJ with other offices in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Batista's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Surgery at Sicklerville
    500 Cross Keys Rd, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Batista?

    Oct 11, 2022
    Definitely concerned about his care toward patients. What he originally ordered for my procedure was denied by my insurance so he “had” to due what the insurance would cover. In my case I have had previous procedures and what he ordered would have worked (gel vs ablation) had scar tissue so had to do lower leg first then do upper leg unable to get the knee area. He explained everything to me as he was doing my procedure. It made it difficult for him, sore for me and didn’t get to completely get done what needed because of insurance He was wonderful
    Kathy S — Oct 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Batista, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philip Batista, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Batista to family and friends

    Dr. Batista's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Batista

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philip Batista, MD.

    About Dr. Philip Batista, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1811216419
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Connecticut School Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Connecticut
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Batista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Batista has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Batista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Batista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batista.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.