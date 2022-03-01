Overview of Dr. Philip Bosch, MD

Dr. Philip Bosch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Bosch works at Philip Bosch, MD in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.