Dr. Philip Caron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Caron, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Caron, MD
Dr. Philip Caron, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital.
Dr. Caron works at
Dr. Caron's Office Locations
-
1
Mskcc Clinical Laboratory At Westchester500 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (212) 639-2000Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caron?
My husband has Hodgkins lymphoma and Dr. Caron was the second Dr we saw so that we could come to the West Harrison location and Thank God we did. Dr. Caron is amazing with a wonderful bedside manner who is able to relate to my husband. I can't imagine a better doctor and have felt blessed that he was on this journey with us. We highly recommend him!
About Dr. Philip Caron, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1033199286
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caron works at
Dr. Caron has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Anemia and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Caron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.