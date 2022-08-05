Overview

Dr. Philip Wen Chen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Wen Chen works at Coordinated Health Services P A in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.