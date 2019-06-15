See All Ophthalmologists in Nutley, NJ
Dr. Philip Fiore, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Philip Fiore, MD

Dr. Philip Fiore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.

Dr. Fiore works at Glaucoma Center Of New Jersey in Nutley, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Fiore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glaucoma Center Of New Jersey
    213 Chestnut St, Nutley, NJ 07110
(973) 667-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Clara Maass Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 15, 2019
    Dr. Fiore is an excellent doctor. However his office staffs attitude needs an adjustment.
    — Jun 15, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Philip Fiore, MD
    About Dr. Philip Fiore, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306826581
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Eye Ear Infirm
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Umdnj Med School
    Residency
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Fiore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fiore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fiore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fiore works at Glaucoma Center Of New Jersey in Nutley, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Fiore’s profile.

    Dr. Fiore has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

