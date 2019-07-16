Overview of Dr. Philip Hahn Jr, DPM

Dr. Philip Hahn Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System, Titus Regional Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hahn Jr works at Advanced Foot&Ankle Ctr Txrkn in Texarkana, TX with other offices in Nashville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.