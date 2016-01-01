Overview of Dr. Philip Hanrahan, MD

Dr. Philip Hanrahan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Hanrahan works at Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Group in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.