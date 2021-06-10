Dr. Kiratzis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Kiratzis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Kiratzis, MD
Dr. Philip Kiratzis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Kiratzis' Office Locations
1
Rdmg Associates PA7 Yorkshire St Ste 201, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 274-8035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am an MD and I was impressed with his office, interest in me as a patient and I recommend him highly!
About Dr. Philip Kiratzis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1740348408
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiratzis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiratzis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiratzis has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiratzis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiratzis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiratzis.
