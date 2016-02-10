Dr. Philip Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Levy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1441 N 12th St Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
He is best Endocrinology in the Phoenix area and up to date with researches in diabetes and Clinical Endocrinologists
About Dr. Philip Levy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1700902053
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.