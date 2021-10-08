Dr. Philip Marra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Marra, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Marra, MD
Dr. Philip Marra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Marra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Marra's Office Locations
-
1
Schenectady Neurological Consultants PC1401 Union St, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 381-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marra?
Great surgeon he gave my wife added time with her family
About Dr. Philip Marra, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1396702429
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marra accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marra works at
Dr. Marra has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.