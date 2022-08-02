Dr. Rafiy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Rafiy, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Rafiy, MD
Dr. Philip Rafiy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They completed their fellowship with Tampa Genl Hosp
Dr. Rafiy's Office Locations
Long Island Spine & Orthopedics PC87 W Old Country Rd, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 433-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rafiy and his staff are very professional and I highly recommend. I had 2 herniated disks replaced and shoulder surgery by Dr Rafiy. He has great bedside manner I always feel like he cares about my wellbeing Also has a great physical therapy at same location as his office.
About Dr. Philip Rafiy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Tampa Genl Hosp
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafiy accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafiy has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Chronic Neck Pain and Glenoid Labrum Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rafiy speaks French.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafiy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafiy.
