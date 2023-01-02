Overview of Dr. Philip Saville, MD

Dr. Philip Saville, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Leicester Warwick Medical Schools and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health North and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Saville works at Palm Beach Spine & Diagnostic Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.