Dr. Philip Slocum, DO
Overview
Dr. Philip Slocum, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cox Barton County Hospital, Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Neosho Hospital, Integris Grove Hospital and Integris Miami Hospital.
Locations
Freeman Lung Institute1002 McIntosh Cir Ste 4, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-8315
Freeman Health System1102 W 32nd St, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-1111
Nevada Regional Medical Center800 S Ash St, Nevada, MO 64772 Directions (417) 448-2121
A T Still Iniv of Health Sciences800 W Jefferson St, Kirksville, MO 63501 Directions (660) 626-2293
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Barton County Hospital
- Freeman Hospital West
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
- Integris Grove Hospital
- Integris Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Slocum, DO
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1275889826
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slocum accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slocum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slocum has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slocum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Slocum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slocum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slocum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slocum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.