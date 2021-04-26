Dr. Philip Torina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Torina, MD
Dr. Philip Torina, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
I had my breast reconstruction done by Dr Torina as part of prophylactic double mastectomy. Besides being highly recommended for his knowledge, talent and skills, the doctor is incredibly caring, which I have never seen in other doctors. I traveled for my surgery out of state and highly recommend Dr Torina!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Torina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torina has seen patients for Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Torina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torina.
