Dr. Philip Vincent, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Vincent, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Locations
Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center1945 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 897-3640Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vincent has EVERYTHING I look for in a doctor. He's extremely knowledgable, has excellent medical intuition, and a bedside manner that I wish all doctors had. And maybe most importantly, he CARES.
About Dr. Philip Vincent, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1114243524
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vincent has seen patients for Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vincent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vincent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vincent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.