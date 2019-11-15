Dr. Philip Weintraub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weintraub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Weintraub, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Weintraub, MD
Dr. Philip Weintraub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Weintraub's Office Locations
Richard E. Anderson M.d. Richard L. Anderson M.d. A Medical Corp2701 W Alameda Ave Ste 200, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 843-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weintraub thorough and caring
About Dr. Philip Weintraub, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brady Urol Inst-Johns Hopki
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
