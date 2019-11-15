Overview of Dr. Philip Weintraub, MD

Dr. Philip Weintraub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Weintraub works at Neurology Associates Medical Group in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.