Dr. Philippe Zimmern, MD

Urology
4.7 (15)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Philippe Zimmern, MD

Dr. Philippe Zimmern, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.

Dr. Zimmern works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zimmern's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 648-9397
  2. 2
    Clinical Heart and Vascular Center
    2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-8765
  3. 3
    Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 633-5555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 21, 2022
    A kind gentle and very knowledgeable urologist who has a particular interest in female urinary issues including incontinece, chronic urinary tract infections and pelvis floor dysfunction. I have suffered with these issues for many years and find him very competent.
    — Jan 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philippe Zimmern, MD
    About Dr. Philippe Zimmern, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164491627
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philippe Zimmern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zimmern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zimmern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zimmern works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Zimmern’s profile.

    Dr. Zimmern has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

