Dr. Philippe Zimmern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philippe Zimmern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philippe Zimmern, MD
Dr. Philippe Zimmern, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Zimmern works at
Dr. Zimmern's Office Locations
-
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-9397
-
2
Clinical Heart and Vascular Center2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8765
-
3
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmern?
A kind gentle and very knowledgeable urologist who has a particular interest in female urinary issues including incontinece, chronic urinary tract infections and pelvis floor dysfunction. I have suffered with these issues for many years and find him very competent.
About Dr. Philippe Zimmern, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1164491627
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmern works at
Dr. Zimmern has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zimmern speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.