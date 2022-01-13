Dr. Phillip Cummings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Cummings, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phillip Cummings, MD
Dr. Phillip Cummings, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Cummings works at
Dr. Cummings' Office Locations
Orthopaedic Center of S Florida600 S Pine Island Rd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-9779Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Cummings yesterday because I was still in pain after a fall Dec. 1st (6 weeks) and was told by POM x-rays that the x-rays they took showed nothing and I was okay. Dr. Cummings found that I did have a broken wrist and laid out a plan to get me feeling better. Wrist brace was placed on me and medication to bring down the inflammation and set up a therapy plan. I have a follow up in 2 weeks but already feel better just knowing what is wrong. Dr Cummings was so nice and caring, I feel very lucky that he is the one my primary Dr. decided to refer me to.
About Dr. Phillip Cummings, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cummings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cummings works at
Dr. Cummings has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cummings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cummings speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.