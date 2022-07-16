Dr. Phillip Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Goldstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Locations
Carolina Digestive Diseases704 Wh Smith Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 758-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldstein is a knowledgeable, patient, and caring Gastrointestinal doctor who will take the time to hear you. He has an excellent bedside manner and truly cares about helping his patients. I’ve seen him years ago and recently and he has always been attentive and helped me feel comfortable while getting to the root of the issue. He knows what he’s doing and stays on top of things.
About Dr. Phillip Goldstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, French, German, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldstein speaks French, German, Italian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.