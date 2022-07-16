Overview

Dr. Phillip Goldstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Goldstein works at Carolina Digestive Diseases in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.