Dr. Hornbostel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillip Hornbostel, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Hornbostel, MD
Dr. Phillip Hornbostel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.
Mosaic Bariatric Surgery Albany705 N College St, Albany, MO 64402 Directions (816) 271-6155
- 2 802 N Riverside Rd, Saint Joseph, MO 64507 Directions (816) 271-6155
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
He is a true professional who knows what he is doing and sincerely cares about his patients.
- Truman Med Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Northwestern University of Chicago
- General Surgery
Dr. Hornbostel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hornbostel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hornbostel has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hornbostel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
