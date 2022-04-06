Overview of Dr. Phillip Hornbostel, MD

Dr. Phillip Hornbostel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.



Dr. Hornbostel works at Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Bariatric Care in Albany, MO with other offices in Saint Joseph, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.