Overview of Dr. Phillip Surface, DO

Dr. Phillip Surface, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Montgomery General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Surface works at Summit Orthopedics in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Glenoid Labrum Tear and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.