Overview of Dr. Phong Bui, MD

Dr. Phong Bui, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. 

Dr. Bui works at Orange County Diabetes And Endocrinology in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bui's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phong H. Bui Inc.
    16055 Brookhurst St Ste C, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 839-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Treatment frequency



Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 18, 2017
    I was referred to Dr. Bui by my insurance. I have been to a lot of Dr's for my issues which are quite unusual and very serious. He seemed to have his finger on it right away and started treatment without all the "We will try this first and see" nonsense that I usually get when I start seeing someone new. I really like Dr. Bui and his staff. He has helped me a lot. I would recommend him without hesitation.
    Richard in Santa Ana, CA — Jul 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Phong Bui, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1316177462
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phong Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bui works at Orange County Diabetes And Endocrinology in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bui’s profile.

    Dr. Bui has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

