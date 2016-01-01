Dr. Picha Moolsintong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moolsintong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Picha Moolsintong, MD
Overview
Dr. Picha Moolsintong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.
Dr. Moolsintong works at
Locations
-
1
St Louis Center for Clinical Research10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 543-5200
-
2
Endoscopy Center5139 Mattis Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 729-9780
-
3
Des Peres Hospital2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 543-5200
-
4
SSM Medical Group3555 Sunset Office Dr Ste 107, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 543-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moolsintong?
About Dr. Picha Moolsintong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1871702209
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moolsintong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moolsintong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moolsintong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moolsintong works at
Dr. Moolsintong has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moolsintong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moolsintong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moolsintong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moolsintong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moolsintong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.