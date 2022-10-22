Overview of Dr. Pierre-Alain Hueber, MD

Dr. Pierre-Alain Hueber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal, Canada and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Hueber works at Robotic Urology of Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.