Overview

Dr. Pierre Dalumpines, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from The Royal And Pontifical University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Dalumpines works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.