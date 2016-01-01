Dr. Pierrette Dsamou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dsamou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierrette Dsamou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pierrette Dsamou, MD
Dr. Pierrette Dsamou, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Goodyear, AZ.
Dr. Dsamou works at
Dr. Dsamou's Office Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pierrette Dsamou, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- English, French
- 1396066049
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dsamou accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dsamou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dsamou works at
Dr. Dsamou speaks French.
Dr. Dsamou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dsamou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dsamou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dsamou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.