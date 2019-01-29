Overview of Dr. Pietro Tonino, MD

Dr. Pietro Tonino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in River Forest, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Tonino works at Loyola University Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation in River Forest, IL with other offices in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.