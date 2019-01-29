See All Orthopedic Surgeons in River Forest, IL
Dr. Pietro Tonino, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pietro Tonino, MD

Dr. Pietro Tonino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in River Forest, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Tonino works at Loyola University Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation in River Forest, IL with other offices in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tonino's Office Locations

    Loyola University Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation
    7617 NORTH AVE, River Forest, IL 60305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 584-7888
    Loyola Outpatient Center
    2160 S 1st Ave Fl 1, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 584-7888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Industrial Injury Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Preferred Network Access
    • SelectHealth
    • Union Health Service
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2019
    I’ve had 2 surgeries performed by Dr. Tonino and I can highly recommend him. I’m blessed that he found the problems with my knee and I’m doing great!
    Gail Dudlicek in Oswego, IL — Jan 29, 2019
    About Dr. Pietro Tonino, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1538238019
    Education & Certifications

    • K Jobe Orth Clin
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Northwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pietro Tonino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tonino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tonino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tonino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tonino has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tonino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

