Dr. Pinar Smith, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Pinar Smith, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Virginia Medical Center|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 01, 2022
    I highly recommend her I like doctors who take thire time to review your chart and labs since this was first time I saw her very attentive to my needs excellent doctor
    Maritza Rivera — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Pinar Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1275928186
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Icahn School Of Medicine At Mount Sinai/St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Residency
    • Loyola Affil Hosps|Macneal Hospital Berwyn
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia Medical Center|University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pinar Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

