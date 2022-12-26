Dr. Bhardwaja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pooja Bhardwaja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pooja Bhardwaja, MD
Dr. Pooja Bhardwaja, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatama Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, India.
Dr. Bhardwaja works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bhardwaja's Office Locations
-
1
Cigna Queen Creek Medical Office6811 E Superstition Springs Blvd, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 641-4023Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhardwaja?
While in a different practice, she caught something that led to an Acute Myeloid Leukemia diagnosis. It was caught early and she's now been in remission for 22 years. We have nothing but the highest praise for her!
About Dr. Pooja Bhardwaja, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1285621128
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Good Smaritan Hospital
- Mahatama Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhardwaja accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhardwaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhardwaja works at
Dr. Bhardwaja speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhardwaja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhardwaja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhardwaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhardwaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.